Ufone to launch UWatch; Stay connected to your child with a watch

ISLAMABAD: Ufone, Pakistan’s premier telecom operator, is primed to launch a first of its kind product that will bring parents some much-needed peace of mind – the UWatch. UWatch keeps families connected in the way they want to be without the need to buy a young child a smartphone.

UWatch is a wearable mobile watch designed specifically for kids in order for parents to keep in touch with their loved ones. This watch provides two-way voice calling functionality i.e. the parent can dial into the watch and also the child can dial from the watch to the parent’s mobile number. Additionally, UWatch also provides real-time location capability via GSM/GPS positioning so that parents can be aware of their child’s location.

UWatch is securely controlled by the parents using the UWatch app through a smartphone supporting both Android and IOS platforms. Through the app, parents can stay connected with their children throughout the day, right from their own mobile device. Whether it’s checking to see that your child has made it home safely from school or calling to let your child know you’re running a few minutes late, the app delivers the connection and peace of mind that every parent desires.

With the UWatch app, the parent is always in control. From live monitoring to setting up safe zones, the app provides several ways to customize the UWatch experience for your family. The app provides accurate real-time locations of your child and can also control who your child can call and receive calls from. In addition to that, parents can set up Safe Zones to receive notifications when your child has left or entered certain locations.

“At Ufone, we maintain an unwavering focus on our customers’ needs and convenience with innovation being at the forefront of everything we do. The UWatch is a prime example of that as it offers a very unique and innovate way of keeping families connected,” said Taimur Faiz Cheema, Ufone’s General Manager Marketing. “We are proud to be the first telecom company in Pakistan to launch a breakthrough product like the UWatch and we are confident this will bring some much-needed relief to the parents.”

The UWatch will have a BVS registered SIM in it through which all the communication will take place. The parent SIM will also be BVS registered and will be used in the mobile phone in which the app will be installed. The UWatch is now available for purchase from Ufone Service Centers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION