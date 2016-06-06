Scorching heat, Ramadan and Pakistani minorities

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a Muslim-dominated country, where, it is imposed to respect Islam, and if anyone talk about its force imposition, it can be considered as blasphemy. Minorities of the country are already living under the 24/7 threats and being dealt as second class citizen. Many people are being indulged in blasphemy laws and thousands have been facing such an insulting environment that made their life hell. Discrimination and hate are daily routine matters, at the work place, public place, eating place and other areas. Though protection is given in the constitutions but ground realities are different.

This evening, when every Muslim was greeting each others for the blessings of Ramadan, I was thinking about the minorities of Pakistan because willing or unwillingly, minorities’ living in Pakistan have to fast with their fellow Muslims, means law of the country force everyone to go hungry during the month of

Ramadan. In Pakistan, it is unlawful to drink, eat or smoke in public places during Ramadan. You can be sent to jail, heavily fined or may even be beaten by vigilantes. Its peak heat wave in Pakistan during June, with temperatures rises in the different regions routinely around 40 and above degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and days at their longest of the year, governments are trying to alleviate the hardships of the month long sunrise-to-sunrise fast.

Last year, a brutal heat wave killed dozens of people in Pakistan. Many of them died of dehydration while fasting in sweltering temperatures. Even then the respect of Ramadan is mandatory for all citizens of Pakistan.

During the military dictator, Zia ul Haq Ehtiram-e-Ramadan (Respect of Ramadan) bill was imposed that prescribes punishments of up to three months in jail and a fine for people who drink or eat publicly. According to the tenets of Islam, is under an obligation to fast shall not eat, drink or smoke in a public place during fasting hours in the month of Ramadan, the law says.

Nearly every restaurant is closed from dawn to dusk, and shopkeeper can only sell take-away food items. And if you are hungry or thirsty the only place for you is home. At offices, public and private places are not allowed to eat.

Basharat Khokher, the social activist, said that the law is inhuman and violates the fundamental human rights. Those who want to fast have the right to do so, but those who don’t want to fast have equal rights. I am religious and respect Ramadan, but it also is not intended to make you sick or put you in danger. Sometimes it’s so hot, that we can’t touch the metal poles on the scaffolding without gloves. A laborer cannot work in these conditions without water, he added.

“We cannot allow the liberal people to secularize our country, our society,” said Omar Bhatti, a student of Islamic research. “The respect of Ramadan is mandatory for all citizens of Pakistan. There can’t be any compromise on it.” As for religious minorities; they live in an Islamic country and must have to obey its rules.”

Those who do not fast should behave as if they are fasting, Qari Abdul Qadir, a cleric, said. “Non-Muslims and elderly or sick Muslims can eat but they should show respect for fasting Muslims and avoid eating or drinking openly, have,” he said.

With the growth of Islamic outfits such as Taliban and it’s representation in the region, situation have become worse in the past years. Religious extremism and intolerance are on the rise in this region. Now even hospital cafeterias and bus stands don’t serve food during Ramadan. And if someone found around eating or drinking might accuse of blasphemy.

Maryam Khushi, a beautician, said forget about Ramadan, I have to be careful about what I do in public throughout the year. What I say, what I wear. People become more pious during Ramadan, and I have to be more careful, she added.

Ramzan Qadir, a liberal Muslim in Islamabad, said respect needs to be a two-way street. “If the religious people can’t respect my rights, I am not ready to respect theirs. It is simple as that he told. “And when these people go to Europe and the US, they insist on their rights. They protest against veil ban in France, but they don’t allow Christians in Pakistan to live freely. I found it hypocritical.

The tiny liberal community in the country is not powerful enough to challenge the Islamic laws. Occasionally observed, it is not just involving Ramadan, fanatic Muslims have taken the law into their hands and had punished Christians and Hindus for a perceived lack of respect for Islam. In either case, minorities of Pakistan have to respect Ramadan.

