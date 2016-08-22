3 days Japanese Film Festival at Japan information and Culture Center

KARACHI: Japanese Film Festival was inaugurated by the Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura here at the Japan information and Culture Center. A large number of media and families attended 3 days awareness shows from August 19 to 21st.

Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura has expressed that the movies of the Japan to communicate the culture and history to learn about the country and its traditions as well lifestyle, which reflects the true diction of the society.

Isomura explained brief about the Japanese research in several natural environments with an average temperature of 54 Celsius at Antarctica and highlighting Chef’s effort to support the mission and this Film “The Chef of South Polar” was screened on the inauguration day till next days on Saturday and Sunday.

He told the story based on two autobiographical novels about a research expedition in Dome Fuji Station in film “The Chef of South Polar.” He explained the theme of the movie to the audience and said that the area Dome Fuji Station is one of the Japans ‘research center.

During three days “Sunset on Third Street” and “5 Centimeters per Second” was to be screened at the Japan Film Festival Karachi Embassy.

Ambassador of Japan shared his experiences, while he was in Islamabad Consulate of Japan and attended Mandwa Club in the area to introduce culture and other activities with movies and they had served some kinds of snacks.

On the occasion, Ebi Flai (fried pawn) and Ongiri (rice balls) that had appeared on the screen and same served to the audience which was greatly impressed with this novelty of food and art union.

