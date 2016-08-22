Neelabutt community vows to improve health, education system

MUZAFFARABAD: The Neelabutt community has expressed its firm resolve to improve public service delivery system of health and education in the area.

The community at a meeting held at the residence of Sardar Jawed Abbasi setup two different community committees to keep an eye on the functioning of health and education system and suggest measures for better performance of these institutions in the area.

The meeting attended by District Health Officer Muzaffarabad, Sardar Sabir Abbasi, District Health Officer Bagh Syed Mohsin Shah Gardazi and a large number of influential of area demanded full-time presence of a medical officer in BHU Neelabutt and provision of life-saving drugs in the health facility.

The District Health Officer Bagh Mohsin Gardazi told the community that medical officer Jamil Khan is being immediately relieved from Tehsil Headquarter Dheerkot with order to join BHU Neelabutt, and life saving medicines would also be provided without any delay.

DHO Muzaffarabad and in-charge Mother and Child Health Program, Dr. Sabir Abbasi also assured the community that a lady health worker would be appointed in BHU Neelabutt to take care of mothers and new born child.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Sardar Jawed Abbasi expressed his profound gratitude to DHO Muzaffarabad, Sabir Abbasi and DHO Bagh, Mohsin Gardazi for paying heed to the demand of the community. He said that people of the area would fully cooperate with the officials of health and education departments in their efforts to improve the functioning of schools and hospitals in the area.

