Losing fastest 100 tag in ODIs’ (to Australia) was not a satisfying moment, says Saqlain Mushtaq

MUMBAI: It was not a “satisfying moment” for Pakistan’s ex-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, when his twenty-year old record of fastest 100 wickets in ODI was broken by Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

Mushtaq had claimed 100 wickets in 53 ODIs’, whereas Starc, playing his 52nd ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo) achieved the feat.

“I would not say I became sad, it (the word “sad”) is rather a harsh word but obviously, it was not a satisfying moment for me…”,the 40-year-old Saqlain, speaking exclusively over his mobile while in transit from Islamabad to Lahore, said.

“Not only my name but my country’s name used to appear in bracket and now that (losing record to Starc) makes me disappointed….”.

“However, I feel happy for Starc, who has done a fabulous job as an aggressive and attacking bowler for Australia has taken so many wickets in 52 matches”.

“Whoever plays good cricket with attacking mind-set will make records. Only God knows who would now break Starc’s record”.

“But I feel proud when my and my country’s name will still appear as a record holder for fastest 150, 200 and 250 wickets in ODIs”.

“I wish Starc continues to play good cricket and I wish him more success in life”, Saqlain added.

Obviously, Pakistan becoming the No.1 ranked Test team made Saqlain more satisfying. Pak team reached no. 1 Test team for the first time since rankings were introduced in 2003.

“India remained No.1 Test team for just 5 days – shortest period for any team. In the past, all teams remained No. 1 at least for a month’, Bharath Seervi, the renowned cricket statistician informs.

