Karachi, your Uber is arriving now

Uber & Sindh Government sign MoU to incorporate technology in the transport industry

Uber’s launches with its low-cost uberGO product, celebrates with free trips all weekend

KARACHI: Uber, the international smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, has launched in Karachi with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Government and Ministry of Transport as a way to promote the effective use of technology within the transport space and make Uber accessible to more riders and drivers.

The MoU is committed to developing technology to bring additional safety, and convenience for Karachi residents, and creating more economic opportunities for individuals and small and medium enterprises using the Uber platform.

CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the introduction of this service and said it would make travelling more convenient and safe and also provide employment to many. He added that Karachi with a population of more than 20 million faces many challenges and he is determined to improve urban transport services through modern public transportation. Uber will be a very good alternative for many including those who use private cars. CM added that he has asked for Uber to take all necessary measures to ensure safety, security and provide the service at very competitive services.

Karachi is the second city to launch in Pakistan in six months. Karachi will first launch with uberGO, its low-cost product, and will have a cash option.

In Karachi, uberGO will serve Clifton, Saddar Town, Jamshed Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, Liaqutabad, North Nazimabad, Gulberg Town, Faisal, Malir, Malir Town, and Korangi to start off with.

Uber helps millions of people every day to move around their city, offering access to affordable, reliable and most importantly safe rides in nearly 400 places worldwide at the simple push of a button.

Zohair Yousafi, Head of Pakistan expansion, said; “Thousands of people have already downloaded the app in Karachi in anticipation of today and we are even more excited about the Sindh Government warm welcome to the city. We like to say that cities choose us, instead of Uber choosing cities and that is extremely true for Karachi. Anyone can now enjoy an affordable, reliable and safe ride at the push of a button thanks to uberGO. The competitive price means using uberGO is the perfect option for anyone wanting to get around the city.

The flexibility, entrepreneurial opportunity and earning potential of Uber’s innovative technology has an equally transformational impact on the livelihoods of driver partners and their families. We have seen this in Lahore and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to Karachi.”

Mahira Khan, Karachi’s Rider Zero for Uber, has said’ “I have been using Uber around the world and I can’t believe that it’s in my city now. Safe, affordable and easy to use I say this from first-hand experience. Uber is uber-cool!”

To celebrate, trips throughout Karachi will be free for the first weekend (From 12pm Thursday, August 25thuntil 11:59 pm Sunday, August 28th). Riders can enter the promo code ‘KarachiFREE’ to enjoy 5 free rides up to Rs. 300 each.

Karachi Pricing:

Minimum Fare: Rs.150

Per Kilometer: Rs.9.38

Per Minute: Rs. 2.00

Popular Route Average Fare Atrium to Burnes Road Rs.150 IBA City Campus to National Stadium Rs.180 Hyderi Market to Bahadurabad Rs.200 Agha Khan Hospital to Jinnah Intl. Airport Rs.220 Sample Fares:

What is Uber?

Uber is available on all iOS, Android, Blackberry 7 and Windows smartphones. Users simply download the free app and create an account to get riding.

Every potential driver must undergo a screening process before they can use Uber – which requires their national identity card, driving license, car registration, a police verification certificate and a social referral character certificate. All drivers must also go through comprehensive training on how to operate the app and attend a mandatory anti-sexual harassment seminar by Rabbt.

Once passed, the incredible technology connects successful independent drivers to more riders, so they can take more trips per hour. The drivers who partner with Uber choose when they drive, and can dictate their own schedule, day-to-day, week-to-week. Uber is creating thousands of similar economic opportunities for people in every city where the service is available.

The app uses GPS-enabled maps to find the closest available driver, usually just minutes away. Once requested, the rider sees the driver’s photo, name and car registration and can watch on their smartphone in real-time as the vehicle arrives. They can also check whether others have had a good experience with him or her. The app notifies the rider when their driver has arrived, so gone are the days of waiting outside in the dark.

During the trip, riders can share their estimated time of arrival or a live map with friends or family who can track their progress and know when to expect them. And at the end of the journey, the trip can be completely cashless, as payment can be made automatically made through app wishes so there’s no worrying about carrying enough cash. These features provide increased safety as well as unprecedented convenience.

After every ride, you and your drivers need to rate each other and provide feedback. Uber’s safety team reviews this information and investigates any issues. Plus there is 24/7 support so if something happens, whether it’s a traffic accident or a disagreement, our customer support staff are ready to respond to any issues at any time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION