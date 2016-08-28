Six scientists about to wrap up yearlong Mars simulation in Hawaii

Mars is very inhospitable and to experience the merciless atmosphere of the Red planet six scientists ( three male and three female) have been living in complete isolation from the outside world on a Hawaii mountain since August last year.

On 28th August, they are about to end this yearlong intense Mars simulation mission. The six experts are living in dome-shaped house situated at about 8,200 feet above the sea level and can go outside only in space suits.

They are provided with very limited resources, little communication and zero access to fresh produce. Any outside communication is delayed by 20 minutes, the length it would take to rely messages on Mars.

The place is perfect for studying the conditions for Mars because the landscape is almost similar to the Martian soil, with hardly any vegetation to be found.

Kim Binsted, principal investigator for the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (Hi-Seas), said this simulation was the second-longest of its kind after a mission that lasted 520 days in Russia, according to The Guardian.

The expert team, funded by NASA through the University of Hawaii, is testing on how human would be able to survive on Mars-like conditions.

