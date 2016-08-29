Drake’s failed attempt to kiss Rihanna at the VMAs just broke a million hearts

Drake’s love for Rihanna is as magnanimous as the billboard he bought for her, and at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday, he went overboard, again. While presenting the Micheal Jackson Vanguard Award to Rihanna, he shared his feelings for her in the most explicit way.

“She’s someone I have been in love with since I was 22-years-old,” Drake confessed.

She is one of my bestfriends in the world. All my adult life I have looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry,” he further added.

ight after the moving speech, Drizzy went in for a kiss but Rihanna thwarted his attempt and hugged him instead.

THAT must have hurt — and of course, Twitterati noticed.

My poor boo boo #Drake was like, “I love forever, you to the moon and back,” and bad gal Ri Ri was like, “Thanks Bruh Bruh.” #VMAs — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) August 29, 2016

When #Drake tell #Rihanna he’s been “in love w her since he was 22” and she responds w “thanks for a great speech”. pic.twitter.com/dEh68E0ube — BEX {rebekah} (@Bex965) August 29, 2016

Lowkey thought #Drake would pull out a engagement ring… That was serious. #VMAs — Mobeen Lalani (@mobeenlalani) August 29, 2016

#Drake was facing a FULL COUNT in the bottom of the 9th with two outs and #rihanna THREW the MEANEST CURVE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — C.StrongBLOODLINE (@CstrongTimeless) August 29, 2016

Rihanna made up for the awkward hug-kiss however, as the two were leaving the stage.

