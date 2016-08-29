South Africa quicks wrap up New Zealand for 214

South Africa’s seamers made light work of New Zealand’s middle and lower order to bowl them out for 214, earning a lead of 267 on the third day in Centurion. Resuming on his overnight score of 15, Kane Williamson batted diligently to score 77, his first Test fifty in South Africa, but did not find an ally till Neil Wagner contributed a quick 30-ball 31 at No. 10. South Africa did not enforce the follow-on as early tea was taken.

Williamson displayed exemplary technique – head over the ball, soft hands at point of contact and bat near the pad – to quell Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, all of whom got the ball to move both ways through the day. Williamson repeatedly left deliveries on a testing line outside off stump, forcing the quicks straighter and then picking them off through midwicket – his modus operandi for most of his innings.

South Africa didn’t waver from their plan to Henry Nicholls, though. Despite looking awkward while fending or avoiding the bouncers, Nicholls seemed largely untroubled against the ensuing full deliveries until he missed a drive off Rabada. Umpire Paul Reiffel adjudged Nicholls to be not out but Faf du Plessis immediately asked for a review. Hawkeye indicated that the ball had pitched in line and would have hit middle stump.

After a couple of experimental overs, the offspinner Dane Piedt quickly gave way to the seamers after Nicholls’ dismissal. The short-pitched plan continued with a leg gully and short leg in place, particularly for Steyn who employed that length for most of the morning. Williamson and BJ Watling, two of New Zealand’s better-equipped batsmen to tackle the bouncer, ducked or swayed out of the line.

Steyn persevered and reaped reward when a well-directed short delivery had Watling fending off his ribs, the ball grazing his glove on the way to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Umpire Ian Gould said not out, but du Plessis asked for the review again. A thin spike on the Snickometer resulted in South Africa’s second wicket of the day, via their second successful review.

After the lunch break, Doug Bracewell played a few delightful drives and flicks but missed a straight delivery from Rabada, which trapped him in front for 18. Tim Southee’s brief stay brought plenty of exuberance and movement around the crease but he usually got in line to keep out Rabada’s short-pitched barrage. Ironically, it was Piedt’s offspin that accounted for Southee, who edged a slider to de Kock. Williamson was quickly running out of partners.

Rabada, regularly clocking 150 kmph, dished out well-directed bouncers to Wagner, one of which took the edge of his bat and lobbed to second slip via his shoulder. However, replays indicated Rabada had overstepped. Thereafter, Wagner changed tack from wearing blows to all-out attack. Wagner heaved three fours and a six in the space of five Steyn deliveries to hurry New Zealand past 200.

He continued to receive bouncers and a few words from Steyn but did not bail out of pulling. Eventually, one took his leading edge on the way to de Kock and Steyn duly directed Wagner back to the dressing room.

In the next over, Williamson fell in the same fashion as Wagner did: top-edging a short-length delivery while trying to pull. After a few seconds of chaos when everyone stood waiting for a decision, umpire Paul Reiffel walked up to Williamson, had a word with him, and gave him out. The players trotted off the field, the South Africa openers Stephen Cook and de Kock faster than the others.

