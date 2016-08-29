UnIndian’ is the quintessential film for expats

Anupam Sharma’s UnIndian is the quintessential film for Indian expats – full of great locations, pretty houses and a thousand clichés about Indians and their ways.

Set in Australia, but mostly among the Indian community there, the film is a somewhat clunky effort at a cross-cultural romance, with a predictable conflict and resolution.

Will (cricketer Brett Lee) teaches Australian English at a university and is in a bit of a funk when he meets Meera (Tannishtha Chatterjee), a working single mother whose pushy parents want her to get married again.

