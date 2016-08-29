US Condemns Clashes in Syria Between Turkish and US-Allied Kurdish Forces

The United States said Monday clashes in Syria between Turkish forces and units affiliated with a U.S.-supported Kurdish-led alliance are not acceptable and is calling on all sides to stand down.

“We call on all armed actors to stand down… the U.S. is actively engaged to facilitate such de-confliction and unity of focus on ISIL, which remains a lethal and common threat,” Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for the coalition to counter Islamic State (IS) said on Twitter. “We want to make clear that we find these clashes — in areas where ISIL is not located — unacceptable and a source of deep concern.”

McGurk said the Pentagon has condemned the fighting south of the Syrian town of Jarablus and said U.S. forces were not involved in the clashes.