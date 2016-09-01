Captain Mathews was using safe helmet given by the board, says his father

ZURICH, Switzerland: Tyronne Mathews, the father of Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has no complain with the helmet his son has been using.

Scott Boland’s bouncer broke the helmet of the 29-year-Mathews while batting against Australia in the 4th ODI as Dambulla on Wednesday.

“The helmets (to the players) are given by the board, and I am sure they are safe. This happens sometimes, and I have no issues with it”, he said over telephone from Colombo.

“I think Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq’s helmet was also broken during play recently, and this (accidentally) can happen to anyone.”

The senior Mathews was scheduled to speak to his son soon after the match.

Angelo Mathews was also scheduled to return Colombo for further investigations for the injury.

“What I understand is Mathews has calf-injury but it may not be as serious and with adequate rest he will be alright. His participation in the remaining matches is doubtful but hope he will recover soon”.

The fifth ODI will be played at Pallekele Stadium on Sunday.

The family members of the captain had not traveled to Dambulla.

“We are in Colombo. His wife sometimes travel with him but this time, she is not there”.

“The news about his injury was received to us by the TV commentary,” he signed off.

