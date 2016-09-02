Know why Salman Khan wants to marry Iulia Vantur on November 18?

Mumbai: Both Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have categorically denied marriage plans but speculations refuse to die down. The latest buzz suggests that the 50-year-old Bollywood superstar is keen to get married to the Romanian beauty in November this year.

According to a report in MissMalini.com originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror, Salman wants to officialise his relationship with Iulia on November 18 because on that very day this year, his parents (Salma and Salim Khan) will be celebrating 52 years of marriage.

“He further stated that it will be a quiet ceremony and only 15-20 people will be present for the nuptials. At the party too, it was evident that not just Salman but even his family adores Iulia,” the tabloid quoted a source as saying.

Rumour mills also suggest that Iulia’s Visa expires in November and by entering matrimony with Salman, she would be able to continue staying in India.

Interestingly, Salman’s kid sisterArpita too had finalised November 18 as her wedding date. She married Aayush Sharma in a gala marriage ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad in 2014.

Arpita will be celebrating her second wedding anniversary this year and it will be interesting to see if speculations on Salman’s marriage turn out to be true.