No more inert! NASA spotted isolated mountain on Ceres surface

The Dwarf Planet of our solar system is no longer in dormant stage.The recent mosaic images of Ceres from NASA’s Dawn Mission showed a lonely mountain near its equator.

The discovery of this young salty-mud mountain, dubbed as Ahuna Mons, signifies that the Ceres have been geologically active within the past billion years.

According to Ottaviano Ruesch, NASA scientist and lead author of the study, the Ahuna Mons will help in providing deep insights about the Ceres surface.

The findings, published in Science, are based on the yearlong orbital observations by the Dawn spacecraft which is till revolving around 590-miles wide Ceres.

Watch the experts’ view on the landmark discovery of newly found Ceres’s cryovolcano

