Warid Introduces Postpaid Hybrid Bundles

LAHORE: In line with offering innovative solutions to suit communication needs of subscribers, Warid has introduced postpaid hybrid bundles.These bundles offer monthly convenience vis-à-vis an all-in-one solution (SMS, Voice and MBs) for both new and existing postpaid subscribers.

Hybrid bundle users can now manage their bills more effectively and still enhance their usage to enjoy abundance of Warid to Warid minutes, SMS to all local networks and free data to experience ‘Lighting Tez’ Internet.

Monthly Super Hybrid bundle offers subscribers 1000 Warid minutes, 1000 SMS and 1000 MB LTE for only PKR 200/month. Heavy users can opt for the monthly Unlimited Hybrid Bundle which offers 2500 Warid minutes, 2500 SMS and 2500 MB LTE for PKR 400/month.

This all in one solution is part of Warid Telecom’s resolve to offer affordable convenience to its subscribers. To activate the monthly hybrid bundle of their choice, Warid postpaid subscribers can simply dial *99#.

For more information visit: http://www.waridtel.com/postpaid/offers/monthly-hybrid-bundle

