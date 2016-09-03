Breast cancer: Warning signs to look out for!

Breast cancer has surpassed cervical cancer as the most common form of cancer among Indian women. Studies have shown that both the incidence as well as deaths due to breast cancer are now way ahead of cervical cancer.

Breast cancer is also the most common cancer in the UK.

As the warning signs of breast cancer are not same for all women, it’s important to pay attention if you spot any unusual changes to your breasts and get them checked by a doctor. Common signs and symptoms of breast cancer include:

A lump in the breast – this is the most common first sign of breast cancer

Swelling, redness or darkening of the breast

Change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast

Skin irritation or dimpling

Breast pain

Pulling in of your nipple

A rash on or around your nipple

Nipple discharge other than breast milk

A lump in the underarm

Although these changes can also occur as a result of other less serious conditions, which may not be cancerous, it’s always better to get them checked promptly by a doctor.

