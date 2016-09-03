LHC rules against blocking India Today website

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday disposed of a petition seeking a directive for the government to block access to the website of India Today magazine.

Petitioner Abdul Hameed in his petition stated that the magazine recently published a derogatory photo of Army chief General Raheel Sharif.

However, the LHC CJ observed that only the parliament was authorised to take a decision in this regard. He said elected representatives of the public should be approached for these matters.

Earlier, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) decided to crackdown on illegal Indian satellite dishes and content on Pakistani television channels and cable networks.

“Pemra will take strict action against all those TV Channels which have been continually violating the code of conduct,” Chairman Pemra Absar Alam said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“Only license-holder TV channels can telecast foreign content and Pakistani TV channels can air Indian content with less than 6% of total air time, starting October 15, 2016.” Any additional airtime for Indian or foreign content on local TV channels will result in legal action from Pemra, he added.

Alam informed that the measure being taken was intended to curb use of illegal Indian satellite dishes in Pakistan. “I urge the people to stop using illegal Indian dishes as it is in utter violation of the law and against the national interest.”

He urged the Pakistani television channels and cable operators to voluntarily follow the set rules and regulations, failing which punitive action will be taken.

