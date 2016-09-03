NASA astronauts Jeff Williams, Kate Rubins complete second spacewalk

NASA astronaut and Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams along with flight engineer Kate Rubins concluded the spacewalk, their second in less than two weeks.

During the six-hour, 48 minute spacewalk, the duo retracted a thermal radiator, installed two enhanced high definition cameras on the station’s truss and tightened bolts on a joint that enables one of the station’s solar arrays to rotate.

According to NASA, space station crew members have completed 195 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory.

Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 1,217 hours and 34 minutes working outside the station.

