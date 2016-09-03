Pemra to crackdown on Indian DTH, channels in Pakistan

Chairman PEMRA addressing Press Briefing announcing Policy about Illegal Indian DTH & content on TV channels & Cable pic.twitter.com/EyWmKFKdRj

— Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) August 31, 2016

Pemra will take strict action against all those TV Channels which have been continually violating the code of conduct,” Chairman Pemra Absar Alam said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. “Only license-holder TV channels can telecast foreign content and Pakistani TV channels can air Indian content with less than 6% of total air time, starting October 15, 2016.” Any additional airtime for Indian or foreign content on local TV channels will result in legal action from Pemra, he added.

Alam informed that the measure being taken was intended to curb use of illegal Indian satellite dishes in Pakistan. “I urge the people to stop using illegal Indian dishes as it is in utter violation of the law and against the national interest.” He urged the Pakistani television channels and cable operators to voluntarily follow the set rules and regulations, failing which punitive action will be taken.

In response to a question, the chairman said that Pemra will get assistance from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), intelligence agencies and local police to effectively keep check on those violating the law.”The FIA will also be approached to ensure that the business of illegal Indian dishes is banned,” he added.

Alam said Pemra will write letters to chief ministers of the provinces and the Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue on the matter. “Pemra has granted 45 days to the industry to stop illegal Indian content.” He informed the regulator will launch its own Direct to Home (DTH) television system by October this year.