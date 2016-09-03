PRINCE AGHA ABDUL KARIM OF KALAT

Prince Abdul Karim,Ameer-ul-MulkMengal,SardarAttaullahMengal, Mir Gul Khan Nasir, Nawab KhairBaksh Mari, Sher Mohammad Marri and others notables.

“From whatever angle we look at the present Government of Pakistan, we will see nothing but Punjabi Fascism. The people have no say in it. It is the army and arms that rule…There is no place for any other Community in this Government, be it the Baloch, the Sindis, Afghans or the Bengalis, unless they make themselves equally powerful”.

(Prince Agha Abdul Karim of Kalat – June 28, 1948)

Let us put forward the brief account of the chain of events into the knowledge of our readers that led the accession of Balochistan and later on gave birth to the endless brutal and bloody Baloch uprising against the government of Pakistan.

POST-WAR RECONSTUCTION OF BALOCHISTAN (1944).

In 1944 General R.C Money suggested that;

“After the transfer of power in British India, Baluchistan is not the part of British India and Baluchistan is the right place for considerable imperial garrison after the war…. …..after the transfer of power in British India. Baluchistan is not part of British India”.

MEMORANDUM OF MIR AHMED YAR KHAN(MARCH 1946).

In view of the agreements and treaties of 1841, 1854 and 1876, In March 1946, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan of Kalat submitted a Memorandum to the British Cabinet Mission for the complete independence and sovereignty of the Khanate of Kalat. Heargued:

1) The Government or Governments succeeding the British Raj would inherit onlythe treaty relationships of the colonial government in New Delhi and not those of Whitehall.

2) After the British left Kalat would retain the independence it had enjoyed prior to 1876.

3) The Baloch principalities that had been tributaries of Kalat and which were later leased to the British under duress would revert to Kalat.

4) It was claimed that Balochistan had never been a part of the Indian sub-continent.

5) On the contrary, she had her own independent and sovereign state recognized by many sovereign neighbouring states.

PARTITION PLAN OF INDIA (MAY 16,1946).

“…All the rights surrendered by the States to the paramount power, will return to the States. Political arrangements between the States on the one side and the British Crown and the British India on the other will thus be brought to an end. The void will to have been filled by the States entering into a federal relationship with the successor-Government, or Governments in British India or failing this, entering into particular political arrangements.”

DECLARATION OF LORD MOUNTBATTEN ON: (MAY 17,1946).

On 17th May 1946 the Viceroy of India during the press conference stated that;

“The Indian States had been, Independent States in treaty relations with the British and with the ‘Lapse of Paramountcy’ they would assume an independent status and were absolutely free to choose to join one Constituent Assembly or other, or make some other arrangement”.

PRESS CONFERENCE OF THE VICEROY OF INDIA (JUNE 4,1947).

On 4th June 1947, Viceroy confirmed that;

“The Indian States had been ‘Independent States’ in treaty relations with the British; and with lapse of paramountcy; they would assume an independent status and were absolutely free to choose to join one Constituent Assembly or the other, or make some other arrangement”.

In fact the British Government had clearly informed them (the Princes) that the sovereignty is non-transferable. It can be brought to an end, thus making the States attain their independence automatically.

On 5th June 1947, Sir Walter Monkton, an advisor to external affairs of Government of India, defines Baluchistan’s international and constitutional position as;

“I agree that Kalat is not an Indian State”.

THE PROCLAMATION OF QUAID-I- AZAM(JUNE 18, 1947).

On 18th June, 1947 Quaid-i-Azamhad himself agreed that the Kalat State was different that of the other states of India. He clearly confirmed as:

“……The Indian States will be fully independent, legally and constituently, as soon as, the Supremacy of the British ceases, and, as such, the States will be free to act as per their wishes whether to join the Indian Legislature or Pakistan legislative Assembly…….”

“…..In case a State desiring to retain its independence by co-operating with Pakistan in trade and economic affairs, only we welcome to have political talks on the same to arrive at any solution agreed upon for mutual good”.

“….It is my personal belief that if any State wants to remain aloof, it may do so without any pressure from any quarter, whether it is the British Parliament, or any political organization in the country.”

“…The British Government has clearly informed them (the states) that sovereignty is non-transferable. It can be brought to an end, thus making the States attain their independence automatically”.

“The Muslim league does not wish to coerce any state and concedes that states become fully sovereign on the 15th august 1947.”

VICEROY’S 20th MISCELLANEOUS MEETING (July 19, 1947).

In his meeting on July 19, the Viceroy clearly acknowledged that;

“According to international law, treaties such as these were inherited by the successor states, while treaties with states over which the Crown had exercised paramountcy, would lapse and could not be transferred to successor states. He also said that provision had been made for this in the Indian Independence Bill. It was agreed between all parties present that the Khan of Kalat and the Quaid-i-Azam should discuss the matter”.

(Transfer of power of India-(L/P&S/13/ 1946)-P.135.

LORD MOUNT BATTENIN CHAMBER OF INDIAN PRINCECES(JULY 25, 1947)

On July 25th 1947, Lord Mount Batten, in his full uniform and decorations addressed the Chamber of the Princes in his capacity as Crown Representative as;

“……out of something like 565 states the (Kalat was the3rd Largest State) vast majorityan irretrievably linked up geographically with the Dominions of India. In the case of Pakistan, the States although important are notsonumerous and Mr Jinnah, the future Governor- General of Pakistan, is prepared to negotiate the case of each State superlatively and individual. But in case of India where the overwhelming majority of the States are involved, clearly separate negotiations with each State is out of the question…….“The Draft instrument of accession, he explained, provided for accession on the three subjects of Defence, External Affairs and Communications, without any financial liability on the part of the States and had an, ….explicit provision that is no other matter has the central government any authority to encroach on the enteral autonomy of the States.”

THE AGREEMENTOF INDEPENDENT OF THE STATE OF KALAT

(AUGUST 4, 1947).

On 4th August 1947 a meeting was held at the Viceroy’s House, in which, Lord Mount batten, Lord Is may, Khan of Kalat, Nawabzada Mohammad Aslam Khan, Sir Sultan Ahmed, Mr M.A. Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan and others were present, chaired by Lord Mount batten, the Viceroy of India. It was then agreed upon the following points;

1)Kalat State will be independent on 5th August 1947, enjoying the same status as it originally held in 1838, having friendly relations with its neighbours.

2) In case the relations of Kalat with any future government got strained, Kalat will exercise its right of self-determination, and the British Government should take precautionary measures to help Kalat in the matter as prier the treaties of 1839 and 1841.

(Transfer of Power Vol: X11. No: 330. P. 498.)-(R/3/1/166.ff.44-7)

DRAFT COMMUNIQUE (AUGUST 11, 1947).

In the same meeting another agreement was signed between Kalat and Pakistan in form of a ‘Draft Communiqué’, which was broadcast on 11th August 1947, as:

1) The Government of Pakistan recognises Kalat’s status as an independent Sovereign State; this status is different from that of Indian States.

2) Legal opinion will be sought as to whether or not treaties made between the British Government and Kalat, will be inherited by the Pakistan Government.

3) When this opinion has been received, further meetings will take place between representatives of Pakistan and the Khan of Kalat.

4) Meanwhile a ‘Standstill Agreement’ has been made between Pakistan and Kalat.

5)Discussions will take place between Pakistan and Kalat at an early date with a view to reaching decisions on Defence, External Affairs and Communications.

(Transfer of power of India-R/3/1/166.ff.44-7).

ANNONCEMENMENTOF INDEPENDENCE OF THE STATE OF KALAT

(August 15, 1947).

On 15th August 1947MirAhmedYar Khan of Kalatannounced he independence of Kalat he said in his speech (Balochi language);

“I thank God that one aspiration, that is independence, has been achieved, but the other two, the enforcement of ‘Shariah-i-Muhammadi’ and unification of Baluch people, remain to be fulfilled with the promises to work towards the unfulfilled aspirations. He also expressed the sense of incompleteness of the process of unification and independence, and appeared to be referring to the leased areas, which Pakistan had inherited from British India”.

DEMAND OF ACCESSION OF PRINCELY STATE OF KALAT.

It is important to note thatafter the partition of India, both British and Pakistan governments twisted on the matter of the State of Kalat and took U-turn by abandoning the previous agreements in relation to the independence of the Stateof Kalat. Actually at this stage of dramaboth of the governments decided to force Khan of Kalat to merge Kalat with Pakistan.In other words it must amazingly be said that the both Governments had changed their mind about the independent of Baluchistan.

Furthermore in contradiction to his opinion dated 5th June 1947, Sir Walter Monkton on 2nd August 1947 wrote to the Viceroy Lord Mountbatten;

“We have been at pains in Parliament to discourage claims by states to be regarded as separate international entities and to accept such a claim by Kalat will surely encourage other states to press similar claims. There is, moreover, particular danger in admitting such claims by frontier states since it is easier for them to make their independence effective. Apart from the risk to the integrity of India and Pakistan, the emergence of new international entities is undesirable”.

Following on from thison September 24, 1947 Graffiti-Smith the Political Department mentioned in his memo that;

“A draft Instrument of Accession has been sent to the Khan of Kalat, and it is in the same form as the Junagadh Instrument, but that the Khan is unlikely to accept it”.

Again on October 17, 1947,he added that;

“Jinnah has had second thoughts regarding the recognition of Kalat as an independent sovereign state, and is now desirous of obtaining its accession in the same form as was accepted by other rulers who joined Pakistan”.

As per records by October 1947, Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah openly changed his mind on the recognition of Kalat as an Independent and asked the Khan to sign ‘The Instrument of accession’ of Khanate of Kalat into Pakistan. The Khan right awayrefused and held;

“As Baluchistan is a land of numerous tribes, the people there must be consulted in their affairs prior to any decision”.

RESOLUTION OF BOTH HOUSES OF THE KALAT ASSEMBLY

(DECEMBER 12, 1947).

On December 12th, 1947 Khan of Kalat summoned both Houses of the Kalat assembly to discuss the demand of Governor–General of Pakistan with reference to the ‘accession of The Kalat State to Pakistan’. Both houses unanimously passed the resolutions against the accession of Kalat State to Pakistan andstrongly vowed to resist any coercive action from Pakistan.However, they partially agreed to have an agreement with Pakistan for having a joint currency, defence and external affairs while keeping Kalat an independent and sovereign state.

On January 4th, 1948, Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo on the floor of the Kalat Assembly bluntly made it clear to the government of Pakistan that;

“We were never a part of India before the British rule. We were Pakistan’s unpleasant and loathsome desire that our national homeland, Balochistan should merge with, it is impossible to consider. We are ready to have friendship with that country on the basis of sovereign equality, but by no means ready to merge with Pakistan…..”

In February 1948, the discussions between Kalat and the Government of Pakistan were intense. The Quaid-i-Azam wrote to the Khan of Kalat;

“I advise you to join Pakistan without further delay and let me have your final reply which you promised to do after your stay with me in Karachi when we fully discussed the whole question in all its aspects”.

In same month, on February 15, 1948, the Quaid-1-Azam visited Sibi, Baluchistan and addressed a Royal Durbar, where he announced;

“Until the Pakistan Constitution is finally written in about two years’ time, he would govern the province with the help of an advisory council that he would nominate.

However, we believe that the main motive for the Quaid’s visit to Baluchistan was to persuade the Khan of Kalat to accede to Pakistan”.

SIEGE OF KALAT(MRCH 5, 1948).

Unfortunately, on 5th of March 1948 Pakistan ordered its battalion commander to attack Kalat and keep the Khan under house arrest until he signs the document of annexation. According to official sources the palace of the Khan was surrounded by troops early in the morning on the day of his arrest. An accompanying civil officer summoned the Khan to surrender.

Sadly,On March 9, 1948 the Khan received communication from the Quaid-I-Azam announcing that;

“He had decided not to deal personally with the Kalat state negotiations, which would henceforth be dealt with by the Pakistan Government. So far there had not been any formal negotiations but only an informal request made by the Quaid to the Khan at Sibi”.

Undoubtedly, on rejection to the demand of merger, the Pakistan government kept on bullying and harassing Khan and the people of Balochistan, specifically causing horror and terror to the Khan of Kalat. In order to weaken the position of Khan, the Pakistan establishment decided to put more stress on him. It was then decidedto seize the two subordinate states of Kalat i.e. Kharan and Lasbela enforcing their ‘merger’ with Pakistan without the consent of the Khan of Kalat. Similarly, on March 17 1948Makran district of Kalat was made ‘independent’ of Kalat state.

Subsequently,On 18 March 1948, the Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a press Statement, announcing that Pakistan had accepted the accession of Makran, Kharan, and Lesbela, with the “accession” of these areas, Kalat lost its connection with Iran and Afghanistan and was left without any outlet to the sea.

Unsurprisingly, there were some protests and provocations in some parts of Balochistan. At this stage of drama, a show of force by the Government of Pakistan was immediately staged.

Mir Ahmed Yar, the khan of Kalat, along with his son, was arrested and flown to Lahore. While the Khan was being taken away by the Pakistan troops, a crowd collected outside the palace. In due course, the troops opened fire killing three and wounding two others. About 50 of the Khan’s retainers and some 300 other activists were arrested in Kalat and other towns. Indeed, the Khan of Kalat, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan became the king without crown.

ACCESSION OF KALAT STATE TO PAKISTAN(MARCH 27, 1948).

Finally, on27th of March 1948Khan of Kalat in his personal capacity without the consent of the people of Balochistan and despite the strong opposition of both houses of parliament of Kalat State signed the abusive ‘Instrument of Accession’ of Kalat State to Pakistan. Certainly, the annexation of Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan was immoral and illegal.

“Thus, it was that the patently illegal and immoral annexation of Kalat-Baluchistan passed into the annals of history as voluntary ‘accession’ to Pakistan”.

(Mir GhuasBukshBizenjo-In search of solution).

On 15th April 1948, Pakistan, forced ‘status quo ante’ in Kalat, i.e. Kalat would be ruled by a Political Agent subordinate to the Agent to the Governor-General of Pakistan. It is fact that in March 1948, contrary to the agreement of August 1947, Pakistan annexed the princely state of Khanate of Balochistan with force. Thus, the Baloch State, which emerged with the first Baloch confederacy under Mir Jalal Han in the 12th century, came to a tragic end on 15th of April 1948.

THE FIRST BALOCHARMED RESISTANCE AGIANIST PAKISTAN.

(APRIL 15, 1948)

“The Showdown between Kalat and Pakistan came on April 1st, 1948 when the Pakistan Army ordered its Garrison Commander in Balochistan to march on Kalat and arrest the Khan unless he signed an agreement of accession.The Khan capitulated, but his younger brother Prince Abdul Karim, who was governor of the newly annexed Baloch principality of Makran, gathered the arms, ammunition and treasury funds under his control and declared a revolt against Pakistan. His younger brother Prince Abdul Karim declared a revolt against Pakistan. After leading some 700 followers crossing the border into Afghanistan, Abdul Karim issued a manifesto in the name of Baloch National Liberation Committee oppressive”

(Selig. S. Harrison-In Afghanistan’s Shadow. Page 25)

Indeed, the abovementioned strings of unfair, illegal, immoral andforceful accession of Kalat State to Pakistan, stirred the conscious of Baloch nationalists, which gave rise to the first Baloch armed resistance against the government of Pakistan.

On 15th April 1948, the Prince Abdul Karim, the younger brother of Khan of Kalat, raised the flag of revolt. In fact, it was during in a meeting with the members of the Kalat State National Party (KSNP) along with other notable nationalist leaders at Dhadar,a resolution was passed against the accession of the Kalat into Pakistan.Princeissued a manifesto in the name of the Baloch National Liberation Committee (BNLP) rejecting the accession agreement signed by the Khan.The leading members of Balochistan nationalist political parties i.e. Kalat State National Party (KSNP) Baloch League (BL) and Baloch National Workers Party (BNWP) joined him in his struggle for the greater cause of Baloches and Balochistan.

On the night of May 16, 1948 the Prince,with resolute determination along with his comrades left for Afghanistan and encamped at ‘Sarlat’ in the province of Kandahar, Afghanistan. No doubt, he challenged the ‘WRIT’ of Government of Pakistan. During his stay, he sent messages to the Baloch chiefs of Eastern and Western Balochistan, asking them to join in the armed struggle and dispatched envoys and delegations for Soviet government and Afghanistan and Iran for help.

However, the Afghan authorities, including Iran and Russia refused to provide any sort of help, but Afghan government offered him, either to remain in Kandahar as political refugees or to return to Baluchistan. Additionallythe Afghan government refused to permit his organization to operate on Afghan soil. Undeniably, all of them showed the cold shoulders. The Prince therefore, did not start a war of resistance. Thus, he along with his supporters left Kandahar and started his operation from JhlawanBaluchistan.

Additionally, the Baloch nationalists were divided into two groups. Anqa and Malik Saeed both favoredarmed struggle in the form of guerilla war, while Mir GhousBakshBizenjo and other prominent leaders wished to resolve all issues by negotiation.

SURRENDER OF PRINCE, ON THE ASSURANCE ON HOLY QUR’AN.

According to the reliable sources the Prince surrendered to the Pakistan Army with the assurances of safe conduct and amnesty from the Pakistan government. Army officersdeceivingly signed a safe conduct agreement with the representatives of the Prince and swore an oath on the holy Qur’an. But, Major General Akbar Khan ordered to attack the Prince. Such a way Prince along with his 142 comrades were arrested on their way to Kalat and imprisoned in the Mach jail nearQuetta.

THETRIALS AND SENTENCES.

After their capture of the Prince along with his comrades, a committee was formed underthe Additional District Magistrate of Quetta. On September, 12, 1948 the Magistrate submitted his report based on the activities of Prince. After the submission of the report hi case was referred to a special Jirga with the instructionto study the circumstances and events which led to the revolt and was asked to give its recommendations to the District Magistrate. On November 10, 1948, the Jirga heard the evidence of the accused and gave its recommendations to the District Magistrate on November 17, 1948.

However, the DistrictMagistrate in his order dated November 27, 1948, differed with the recommendation of the Jirga and sentenced Prince to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 5000 rupees. Other members of his party were given various sentences and fines.

It is fact that the armed resistance of the Prince did not achieve immediateimportance,but his uprising did left deep impact on the Baloches.Definitely, they regard his revolt, as the first of sequences of the Baloch resistance against the government of Pakistan. One can easily make a case of the first series of mistrust and deception of Pakistan authorities against Baloches and Balochistan.

Henceforth, Prince Abdul Karim of Kalat became the first symbol of the Baloch armed resistance movement against Pakistan, establishing that the Baloches did not accept the unlawful accession of Kalat. Hisarmed resistance was very much notable in modern Baloch history.

One undeniable fact is that even after arrest of Prince Abdul Karim; ‘the war of resistance’ did not halt for a moment and sadly,continues to this day’.

The famous Baloch poet, Azad Jamaldini in his a poem ‘Paigam’ (Message)praised the Prince as;

‘The symbols of courage’,heroism anddeterminations to fight for the greatercause of Balochistan…….the Baloch will continue to offer sacrifices in blood for the noble cause of Baloch and Balochistan”.

The final and shocking revelationofMajor General Akbar Khan, (In chargeof the military operation of 1948,is also enlightening;

“There was a plan to invade the Khanate and describes the clash between the Pakistani army and the separatist force headed by Prince Karim. Akbar claims that Jinnah had issued instructions that this news should not be published in the Pakistani press. Jinnah was deadby then”.

(The Daily Dawn. August 14, 1960-‘earlyreminiscencesof a soldier’)

Indeed;

“The sacred cause for which I drew my sword

Shall yet prevail, and peace shall be restored.

I’ve served with zeal the land that gave me birth,

Fulfilled my course, and done my work on earth”.

Nathan Hale an American soldier and spy during the American Revolutionary War.

NOTE:-

We sincerely hope that this article sheds some light on, and gives a brief historical and factual account of the merging of Kalat Princely State with Pakistan. The aim has not been to cause offence as create further tension, but rather to enlighten and illustrate the fluid political situation of the time and provide context to ongoing event.

The abstracts are taken from upcoming Book ‘The Baloch Resistance’.

JoharAli Bugtti.

London.

©Reserved.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION