Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha on September 13

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday that the Zilhaj moon was not sighted in the country and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 13, Express News reported.

In a statement on Friday, chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb said the committee did not receive any testimony relating to the moon sighting.

However, the meteorological office had said that there were ample chances of moon sighting as the weather had remained clear.

On Wednesday, Mufti Muneebur had written a letter to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, urging it to restrain the Met Office from making predictions about moon sighting to avert confusion.

On July 5, Mufti Muneeb, during a meeting to announce sighting of moon, had become angry at the announcements of Eidul Fitr confirmation on local television channels.

Condemning the channels for circulating “false and misleading news” news, the chairman had said that the matter “was of utmost importance and must not be taken casually.”

The nation celebrated Eid on July 6 after a long time with the rest of the Muslim world.

