7 more international players set to join PSL

Seven more international players are set to join the second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to a post on its Facebook page. The tournament is expected to take place next year.

According to the announcement, England all-rounder Moeen Ali, batsman Jason Roy, and pace bowlers Steve Finn, James Anderson and Stuart Broad are ready to join PSL 2017 alongside South Africa’s Wayne Parnell and New Zealand’s Anton Devcich.

Earlier, the league announced that former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and current England limited overs skipper Eoin Morgan had been inducted for the drafting process for the tournament’s second edition.

The draft is expected to be held in Dubai this year rather than Lahore as the national side will be hosting the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates.

According to PSL officials, Lahore Qalandars, who finished last in the inaugural edition of the tournament, have the right to make the first 20 picks, followed by Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Defending champions Islamabad United will be the last ones to do so.

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson is also expected to be part of the second edition. Separately, PSL Player Recruitment Head Faisal Mirza is looking to bring in more big names. The PSL governing council has also decided to raise players’ salaries by 10% across all categories.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION