Fuel-efficient’ Balloki power plant to be fully operational by 2018

BALLOKI: The under-construction 1223 megawatt Balloki Combined Cycle Power Plant, having latest and environment-friendly 9-H gas turbine technology, will be fully operational by January 2018.

Project’s acting general manager Muhammad Aslam Butt Saturday said that at first stage the power plant would start adding 386.5MW electricity to the national grid by August 2017. He said the plant could be operated both on gas and diesel. However re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) would be its prime fuel, and the plant would generate maximum electricity with minimum fuel consumption due to use of fuel-efficient and environment-friendly H-9 gas turbine technology with 61 percent efficiency.

He mentioned that the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) was laying the pipeline to supply RLNG to the plant site, and the task would be completed soon.

“Balloki power project is an excellent example of deep-rooted Pak-China friendship,” he said, adding that the generated electricity would be evacuated from the power plant through a 500kV grid station being constructed by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) in the nearby area.

The project, Aslam said, was started in November 2015 under fast-track power generation policy of the government and 30 percent work had so far been completed that included 50 percent civil and 18 percent electro-mechanical work, while power generation equipment/machines and gas turbines would start reaching the project site by the next month.

He highlighted that the Balloki power plant was a joint venture of Harbin Electric International Company (HEIC) China, and Habib Rafique Private Limited Pakistan, adding that HEIC was working on the electro-mechanical components and Habib Rafique was completing civil works of the projects, whereas NESPAK was providing consultancy services.

The plant machinery was being shipped to Karachi from various destinations and these would be reaching the project site by October this year, he said. “A 3.7km long direct-access road to the plant site from Multan Road was in final stage.”

While quoting HEIC Project Manager Fang, GM Aslam said some of the world’s best and latest technologies were being adopted for the power plant to generate maximum electricity with minimum fuel. He expressed the confidence that this would be completed within the stipulated time period.

Citing project details, Habib Rafique Private Limited Pakistan’s Project Director Farrukh Alvi said that civil works were underway at a fast pace. He expressed hope that they would achieve substantial progress on this count within next five to six months.

Alvi said international standards were being kept well in view at every level/component of the power project, besides ensuring foolproof security and workers safety standards. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation stone of the project in November 2015 and ever since three shifts of engineers, supervisors and labourers have been working round-the-clock for project completion in given timeframe,” he added.