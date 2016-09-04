Malaysian infected by Zika died from heart disease complications – ministry

A 61-year-old man diagnosed with the first case of a locally transmitted Zika infection in Malaysia has died from heart disease complications, and not from the mosquito-borne virus, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry had said earlier that the patient was already suffering from high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, chronic kidney disease, kidney stones and gout before he sought medical attention on August 30.

He had developed a fever three days before that and sought further treatment as he experienced worsening fever, muscle aches and diarrhoea.

The patient passed away on Saturday from complications caused by his underlying heart disease, Malaysia’s health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah told Reuters, adding that the patient was due for bypass surgery next month.

The death was not due to Zika, which usually has mild symptoms, he said.

“The full result of investigations on his cause of death is still pending,” Hisham said.

The patient, whose blood and urine samples tested positive for Zika, had not travelled overseas recently and was probably bitten by an Aedes mosquito infected with Zika, the ministry said in an earlier statement on its website.

This is the second case of Zika in Malaysia, which on Thursday confirmed the first imported case of Zika in a 58-year-old woman who had visited Singapore , where 150 cases have been confirmed.

