Poonam Pandey releases trailer of adult short movie

New Delhi: Controversy queen and online sensation Poonam Pandey released the trailer of an adult short movie ‘The Weekend’ here on Saturday.

Directed by Aryan Singh, the short film is exclusively for mobile phone users.

The film has been co-produced by Poonam with Suresh Nakum under the banner The World Networks.

“‘The Weekend’ will be India’s first adult movie for mobile lovers. It is a short film which is not rated or certified by CBFC, making it quite extraordinary and fascinating. Also, it is a first white-labelled web-portal with telecom operator billing with its exceptional worth,” Poonam said in a statement.

“It has been an amazing experience working in this erotic thriller. In fact, I can term it as one of the scariest ones as well. Certain things happened during the shoot that scared me,” she added.

