Progress report: Free health care to be provided to patients with fatal diseases

PESHAWAR:

Free health care has been guaranteed for patients with fatal diseases and to impoverished sections of society.

This was stated in a handout issued by the health department on Saturday. The handout drew attention to the progress made by the health department over the last three years.

“The provincial government and health department have taken a number of initiatives to ensure everyone in the province has access to quality health services,” the document read.

As per the handout, 1,000 nurses, 600 paramedics and 300 doctors have been recruited on an ad hoc basis to cope with the shortage of medical staff in hospital in K-P.

“An allocation of more than Rs3 billion has also been made to give special financial incentives to doctors serving in remote areas,” the document stated. “In addition, the Annual Development Programme for year 2016-17 has Rs1 billion for free emergency treatment in all teaching hospitals of the province. At least 500,000 patients have received free emergency treatment till now.”

The document added an amount of Rs500 million has been allocated in seven divisions of the province for the treatment of fatal diseases such as AIDS, cancer, hepatitis and diabetes.

“At least 2,118 AIDS patients are currently registered with HIV treatment centres and are being provided free treatment at Hayatabad Medical Complex,” the document added.

The government has also extended a kidney transplant and dialysis facility to Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and Ayub Medical Complex. The facility has also been extended to hospitals in Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, Swat and Mardan. At least Rs25 million has been allocated to provide free insulin at these hospitals as well.

The government has also allocated Rs200 million for an immunisation programme and steps have been taken to ensure every child is immunised against poliovirus.

“Independent Monitoring Units (IMUs) have been established in order to ensure efficient health service delivery and accountability in all the hospitals of the province,” the document added. “The IMUs have helped ensure attendance of hospital staff as well as the availability of medicine and medical equipment.”

The handout added e-offices have been launched from the health secretariat with the aim to computerise hospital files.

“The e-offices will help reduce burden in hospitals and make service delivery efficient,” the document stated.

The provincial government has passes the Health Care Commission (HCC) Act 2015 with the aim to take action against illegal clinics and hospitals in collaboration with the district administration and to ensure availability of standard facilities the patients.

“The commission has issued 1,700 registration certificates whereas 4,600 applications for registration have been received from health service providers,” the handout added. “The HCC has replaced the Health Regulation Authority, which was established in 2002 with the same functions. However, it failed to show any progress owing to nonexistence of rules and regulations.”

The ADP for 2016-17 includes mega schemes to promote better health service delivery in the province.

“An amount of Rs14 billion has been allocated for development projects which include construction of casualty block in KTH and Bannu Medical University,” the handout stated. “In addition, buildings will be constructed for Bannu Medical College and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology whereas DHQ hospitals of Nowshera and Kohistan will be upgraded.”

