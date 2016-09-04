Sunny Leone becomes first Bollywood star to walk upcoming New York Fashion Week

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone will walk at the upcoming New York Fashion Week, becoming the first Bollywood star to be at the ramp for the coveted fashion event.

The 35-year-old Jism 2 star shared the news on Twitter saying she will walk down the ramp for popular designer Archana Kochhar at the opening show of the extravaganza.

So excited! A dream come true… I’m walking New York Fashion Week SS17 for Archana Kochhar Opening Show on the 8th September 2016 @Archana_Kochhar,” she tweeted.

