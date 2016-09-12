I was called ‘too fat’ to be a model: Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: She has become the first Bollywood actress to walk the ramp at New York Fashion Week, but Sunny Leone reveals in the initial stage of her career, she was called ‘too fat’ to be a model.

Leone walked the ramp at the coveted fashion week on September 8 and looked resplendent as the showstopper in an ivory Archana Kochhar gown.

For the ‘Mastizaade’ star, walking the ramp was a moment of getting back at her detractors, who never thought she could make it as a model.

“It was such an amazing feeling. Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a model and when I turned 18, I I trie.

I was told I was too short, too fat, too commercial or they were just not interested,” said Leone in an email interview from New York.

The 35-year-old actress opened the show for Kochhar with much applause but admitted that she was scared of tripping on the ramp.

“I was so nervous about tripping and falling. Also, this has been a dream for so long, I didn’t believe it was happening.”

