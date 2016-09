Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in different countries, Pakistan to celebrate eid on 13th Sept

LAHORE: Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, USA and some other countries today, whereas in Pakistan it will be celebrated tomorrow.

The biggest gathering of Eid takes place in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims gathered to performHajj.

Animals will be sacrificed on Eid to perform Sunnat of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and meat will be distributed among relatives and the poor.

