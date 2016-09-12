Investigation about scuffle between army men, motorway police underway: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Referring to sad incident of scuffle between officials of Motorway Police and two young Army officers, a spokesman of ISPR said, the matter is being inquired. Law will take its course in disposing the case and justice will be done.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) police registered an FIR against Pakistan Army officials who allegedly roughed up four officials of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on the Grand Trunk Road over being issued a ticket for reckless driving.

“On the written complaint of SI/PO Atif Khattak, FIR No. 1114 dated 10-09-2016 has been registered under sections 279,186,353,506,365,342,148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code in the police station Akora Khattak, District Nowshera,” a letter addressed to the IG NHMP, Islamabad by a zonal commander said.

Referring to the scuffle between officials of Motorway Police and two young army officers, an ISPR spokesman said the matter is being investigated. “Law will take its course in disposing the case and justice will be done.”

The motorway police signaled to stop two vehicles near the Jahangira Town on the GT Road. However, the drivers did not pay any heed and sped away. Later, the two vehicles were intercepted near Itefaq Kanta where the travellers introduced themselves as security personnel, sources told The Express Tribune.

The alleged suspects then called more security personnel to the scene in a bid to intimidate the motorway police. According to initial reports, the NHMP personnel were first roughed up and then taken to Attock Fort, where they were kept under unlawful detention for a while before being finally released, sources added.

Later, the four injured officials of the motorway police, including Inspector Mohsin Toru, Head Constables Jalal Shah and Atif Khattak and driver Shah Zeb, were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for treatment and medico legal examination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION