Just found! Huge stash of ancient Helium in Africa’s rift valley

It is rare on Earth but found in abundance in universe. Recently British scientists have discovered huge deposits of Helium (He) gas reserve in Tanzania, using a new exploration method that spells good news for the future.

The newly found reservoir of He holds the potential to cut its global shortage. This discovery gives a new lease of life to the industries that uses He in many high-tech applications such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners used in hospitals.

When the team joined forces with He One to look for just such a deposit in the volcanically rich Rift Valley in Tanzania, they found such a large reserve, it could supply more than 1.2 million MRI scanners, according to Gizmodo.

For this discovery, scientists combined prospecting methods from oil industry with scientific research that revealed the role of volcanic heat in the production of pockets of He.

Helium is a highly valuable gas in the world of technology because of its cooling properties that is extremely useful in the manufacturing of computer components.

