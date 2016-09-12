Mario Balotelli instant hit as Nice down Marseille

PARIS: Mario Balotelli struck twice on his Nice debut to help his new side defeat Mediterranean rivals Marseille 3-2 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Balotelli, signed on a free transfer after being allowed to leave Anfield, converted a seventh-minute penalty to open the scoring at the Allianz Riviera and struck again to level 12 minutes from time.

Florian Thauvin had equalised for Marseille and Bafetimbi Gomis’ 72nd-minute spot-kick then put the visitors ahead, but Balotelli’s second of the game set up a thrilling finale with Wylan Cyprien’s long-range shot bursting through the hands of Yohann Pele.

Mevlut Erding netted a hat-trick as promoted Metz strolled to a 3-0 victory at Nantes, Philippe Hinschberger’s men climbing into the top three after a third win in four matches this term.

