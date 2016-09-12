Michael Douglas opens up about his cancer battle

Los Angeles: Actor Michael Douglas says after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2010, he has become more choosy about how he spends his time.

The 71-year-old star said a disease like cancer does not give person an authority to take time for granted and that is why he spends his time very selectively, reported Digital Spy.

“Well, I don’t know if it’s everything that happened but certainly you get older.

“And if you’ve had a cancer bout, you don’t take time for granted. You kind of choose more selectively how you are going to spend your time,” he said.

When asked if he worried that he may never act again, Douglas said, “When you are waiting to find out if you are cancer-free or not, you go through your chemo, your radiation and you’ve lost a dramatic amount of weight and once this is all processed, once this is all done, there is that moment you go back in to be tested and all that to find out whether you’re in good shape or not.

“So sure, there is always a moment,” he added.