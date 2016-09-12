Morgan and Hales out from Bangladesh tour due to security risks

LONDON: England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and batsman Alex Hales have both made themselves unavailable for next month’s tour of Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Sunday.

The tour, which begins on September 30 and will include two Tests and three ODIs, had been called into question after an attack in July on a cafe in Dhaka in which 20 hostages were killed, including 18 foreigners.

Morgan had already spelled out the reasons for his personal concerns about travelling following his previous experience of security alerts in both India and Bangladesh.

And the ECB confirmed late Sunday that both Morgan, 30, and Hales, 27, had let England cricket chief Andrew Strauss know their decision this weekend.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION