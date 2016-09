No load shedding across country during Eid days: Ministry of Water and Power

ISLAMABAD: There will be no load shedding across the country during the three holidays of Eid-ul-Azha.

An official of Ministry of Water and Power told media that load shedding would not be done after 6 pm from today (Monday) across the country. The government has announced three-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays from September 12-14.

