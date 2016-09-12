Secular India: Muslim women & teen girl gang-raped for ‘eating beef’

NEW DELHI: Several deaths reported on Two Indian women were allegedly gang-raped in Indian Haryana state, after the attackers accused them of eating beef because they were Muslim.

The woman, 20, told the media that four men brutally raped her and her 14-year-old cousin two weeks ago, even though they had denied consuming beef.

The Haryana police had arrested four men in their 30s from the village and initially booked them for rape and trespass. Murder charges were added only when the locals protested.

Although the alleged rape took place two weeks ago, news of the incident has only just come out.

“They [the accused men] said that we ate cow meat and that is why we were being disgraced [raped]. They even threatened to kill me and my family if we ever told anybody what happened to us,” the woman said in presence of activist Shabnam Hashmi in Delhi.

In response, tough new anti-rape laws were introduced in the country. However, brutal sexual attacks against women and children continue to be reported across the country.

