Shaikh Abdul Rehman asks Muslim ummah to unite during Hajj Sermon

MAKKAH: The cleric of Khana-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Rehman while delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid Nimra on Sunday has said that God has sent man on this world as His caliph, O you who believe! Speak truth and straight forward, the world would end at its time but the hereafter is eternal, one could only get success in this world and hereafter by following the laws led by Allah Almighty.

“You would be asked about the blessings God Almighty has given you on the day of judgment, Allah sent his messengers to earth to establish His Deen, Allah has chosen Islam as religion for Muslims because no other religion is truthful other then it, Allah has given Muslims this responsibility to establish God’s system on earth,” he said.

He further said that on this day the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave the sermon and read out laws of justice and on this day Allah said; for you the religion is complete. The Muslims of world are like one body, there is need of unity among each other.

“Holy Prophet (PBUH) said; one who hurts other Muslims is not among us, one who deceives others is not among us, one who fears Allah is nearest to Him, no one should oppress and suppress among the Muslim Ummah, don’t be disobedient to your parents and always bow in respect before them, your close relatives have most rights on you,” the cleric added.

The Imam said that the biggest problem at this time is of Palestine, Masjid Aqsa was first qibla of Muslims, Muslims should strive for its independence, while people of Syria are facing difficulties.

“There is only one God, The Prophet of God is one, The Holy Book is one, Muslims should stay away from sectarianism. Hold fast the rope of Allah, today Muslim Ummah is facing many hardships and problems, Muslims should unite by abolishing sectarianism, the property and blood of Muslim is unlawful for another Muslim, one who kills a human being, kills whole humanity and one who saves one human being saves entire humanity, the tyrant would be answerable on the day of judgement, those who create mischief should be brought to their appropriate end,” he said.

