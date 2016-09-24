Intense Syrian, Russian strikes kill 25 in Aleppo

Beirut: Heavy Syrian and Russian air strikes on rebel-held eastern areas of Aleppo city killed at least 25 civilians on Saturday, a monitor said, overwhelming doctors and rescue workers.

The toll was expected to rise because people remained trapped under rubble, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The intense raids continued for a second night, after Damascus announced an operation late Thursday to recapture all of the city.

Seven people were killed in a strike on the Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood as they queued to buy yoghurt at a market.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION