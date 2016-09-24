PAKISTAN-RUSSIA joint military Friendship-2016 drill begins

The first-ever joint military exercises, dubbed as ‘Friendship-2016′, drill will be held Thursday (today) in the Army High Altitude School in Rattu and at special forces training centre in Cherat area.

The two-week Pakistan-Russia long exercise will continue until 10th of next month.

The exercises aim to strengthen and develop cooperation between the countries’ armed forces, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The joint military exercise has been planned on a massive scale with 200 military personnel participating from each side.

Earlier, a senior Russian diplomat said that India need not worry about the planned Russia-Pakistan joint military exercises as these drills will not be carried out in disputed areas.

Russia thinks India should not be concerned about upcoming Russia-Pakistan joint military exercises, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s director of the Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said.

