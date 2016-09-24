Priyanka to be honoured by InStyle Magazine

Priyanka Chopra, who is the highest paid actress in India, will be honoured at the second annual InStyle Awards in October. Priyanka now joins InStyle’s other honorees including Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and designer Tom Ford, read a statement.

The InStyle Awards honours actors, actresses and artists whose style defines the red carpet, as well as the industry’s top image-makers. Hosted by the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, the intimate dinner will take place for the second year at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Priyanka is being honoured with Breakthrough Style Star award. InStyle will profile the winners within its annual Hollywood’s 50 Best Dressed list (November issue), which spotlights the symbiotic relationship between the runway and the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra, who made heads turn on the red carpet at the 68th Emmy Awards with her scarlet ensemble, says she “felt princessy” at the event where she emerged as the “the twirling dancing emoji”. The actress, who was a part of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, talked about her experience at the award ceremony.

Priyanka came to the show to promote the upcoming second season of American drama series Quantico and impending Hollywood debut via Baywatch, reports hollywoodlife.com.

The second season of Quantico will air in India on Star World and Star World HD from September 26.

