Woman throws acid on husband for remarrying in IOK

SRINAGAR: A woman allegedly threw acid on her constable husband with the help of her daughter, leaving him seriously injured, after finding out he married another woman in Bani town of Jammu’s Kathua district.

According to station house officer (SHO) Bani, Suresh Gautam, Shamima Akhtar threw acid on Mohammed Din, her husband of 10 years, with the help of her daughter and two other individuals.

Mohammed Din suffered severe burn injuries in the attack, while Akhtar too was injured. “Both the accused and the victim were rushed to the sub district hospital Kathua from where the husband was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in a critical condition,” the SHO

