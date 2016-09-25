Pakistan beat West Indies by 16 runs in second T20

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 16 runs in the second T20 match in Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistani batsmen were asked to bat first by West Indies on a spin friendly wicket, after tourists won the toss. Pakistani openers could not get off to an ideal start and scored just 4 runs in 2 overs. Dangerous Sharjeel Khan was dismissed in the third over after scoring just 2 runs.

Babar Azam and Khalid Latif had 54 runs partnership for the second wicket, after which Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 18 and Khalid Latif got run out after scoring 40.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmad and Shoaib Malik had a big partnership of 69 runs off 46 balls, which brought up Pakistan’s 150 in the 19th over. Shoaib Malik scored 37 runs off 28 balls whereas captain Sarfraz Ahmad remained not out on 46.

Pakistan got their first wicket in the third over when Johnson Charles was dismissed after scoring 10 runs. Imad Wasim got his wicket as Umar Akmal took the catch. In the next over Sohail Tanvir got the second wicket as Evin Lewis was caught in the slip by Sharjeel Khan.

Andre Fletcher caused some resistance and added 29 runs for visitors. Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard scored 18 runs each but their dismissals took the match away from West Indies. They were 89/7 but then Sunil Narine contributed 30 runs as West Indies finished at 144/9 in 20 overs.

Hasan Ali and Sohail Tanvir took 3 wickets each whereas Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim and Muhammad Nawaz picked up one scalp each. Sarfraz Ahmad was named man of the match for scoring 46 runs.

