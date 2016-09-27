Komal Rizvi to debut in Hollywood movie Afreen

KARACHI: Singer and actress Komal Rizvi is going to make her Hollywood debut from film ‘Afreen’. She will be the first Pakistani actress to star in a Hollywood movie.
The shooting of the movie will be initiated from next month in Ontario province of Canada under the direction of Aashish Chanana.
It is an action-suspense story that emanates in the backdrop of tense atmosphere and fears of terrorism. Komal will be starring in the lead role of ‘Afreen’, who is a frightened Iraqi migrant.
The movie revolves around the struggle between her past and present identity. A teaser of the movie was released before due to which the public is quite interested in the story.

