Muslim teacher suing school for ‘race discrimination’ over 9/11 video

A United Kingdom-based Muslim teacher has decided to take a Birmingham school to court over what she claims was ‘racial discrimination’ and an ‘unfair dismissal’.

Suriyah Bi, 24, who had been a teaching assistant for a just a week, claimed she was fired from Heartlands Academy in Birmingham after she claimed it was not appropriate for grade seven students (11 and 12-year olds) to watch an ‘X-rated’ clip – that showed the horrors of the attacks on World Trade Center in September 2001.

Bi, an Oxford graduate from Birmingham, has approached the court against the school on religious discrimination and unfair dismissal. Though the video was not mentioned in detail during the brief preliminary hearing, Bi, speaking outside the hearing said, “It was shown to some 30 children during class. I understand the video was shown without the permission of the authorities.

“It raised questions about what safeguards there are in schools to protect children,” she said. “These were children aged 11, of whom many knew little, or nothing, about the 9/11 horror,” the woman added.

”They were subjected to graphic scenes and some were shocked and upset. The video not only showed the plane crashing into the Twin Towers but also showed people committing suicide by jumping to their deaths from the tower blocks,” she said.

“Such young children should not be shown things like that because it is well-known that it can play on their minds and even induce them to kill themselves,” Bi claimed she objected as soon as the video was shown to the students, soon after which she was asked to leave the school.

“There was an investigation into the matter but I was dismissed for making a whistle blowing complaint.” According to Bi, no action was taken against the teacher who was responsible for screening the video in the classroom.

