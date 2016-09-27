Pakistani film actress Sara Loren fears for life in India

MUMBAI: Pakistani film actress Sara Loren (Mona Liza) has said that she fears for her life in India after right-wing Hindu groups gave threats to Pakistani artists working in India.

Her media remarks came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, a leading Hindu right-wing group, gave a 48 hour ultimatum to Pakistani artists and celebrities to leave India or be prepared to be ‘pushed out’.

According to media reports, at least seven Pakistani film stars including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar may have to leave India.

Sara Loren, who had starred in ‘Murder 3,’ has confessed that she fears for her life. The actress, who has a house in Dubai, revealed that if things get worse, she will leave for Dubai. “We need to fight terrorism, not each other,” she concluded.

