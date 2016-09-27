PIA brings home 14,000 pilgrims, to complete post-Hajj operation by mid October

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully has brought home over 30 percent of passengers in its post-Hajj operation.

The PIA plans to bring home approximately 52,000 pilgrims, said PIA spokesman Danyal Gilani on Tuesday.

Gilani told a private channel that the remaining 79 flights for the planned 123 flights will be completed by October 16.

During the pre-Haj operation, the PIA transported over 51,000 pilgrims from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Multan and Rahimyarkhan operating 268 flights, Gilani added.

