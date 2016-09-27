Two Muzaffarabad-based ‘guides’ faciliated Uri attack, alleges Indi

Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar claimed Tuesday (today) they have apprehended two Muzaffarabad-based ‘guides’ that India claims facilitated the Uri army base attackers.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted details of the guides, identifying them as Faizal Hussain Awan, 20, son of Gul Akbar and a resident of Potha Jahangir, Muzaffarabad, and Yasin Khurshid, 19, son of Muhammad Khurshid and a resident of Khiliana Kalan, Muzaffarabad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Be first to comment

Leave a Reply