Two Muzaffarabad-based ‘guides’ faciliated Uri attack, alleges Indi

Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar claimed Tuesday (today) they have apprehended two Muzaffarabad-based ‘guides’ that India claims facilitated the Uri army base attackers.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted details of the guides, identifying them as Faizal Hussain Awan, 20, son of Gul Akbar and a resident of Potha Jahangir, Muzaffarabad, and Yasin Khurshid, 19, son of Muhammad Khurshid and a resident of Khiliana Kalan, Muzaffarabad.

Foreign Secretary calls in Pakistan HC Basit today & presents proof of Cross border origins of #UriAttacks.1/n

— Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2016

Foreign secretary calls in Pakistan HC Basit today & presents proof of cross border origins of Uri attacks. Informs him that the two guides who helped infiltration were apprehended by local villagers and are now in custody,” Swarup said.

Informs him that the two guides who helped infiltration were apprehended by local villagers and are now in custody 2/n — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2016

“Preliminary interrogation reveals identity of one of the slain Uri attackers as Hafiz Ahmed, son of Feroz and a resident of Dharbang Muzaffarabad,” he alleged.

“Details of the handlers were also obtained,” Swarup alleged. The Indian foreign ministry spokesman identified the alleged handlers as Mohammad Kabir Awan and Basharat.

Details of handlers also obtained:Mohd.Kabir Awan &Basharat.FS terms continuing CB terrorist attacks frm Pak against India as unaccpt’le.n/n — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 27, 2016

“The foreign secretary terms continuing cross-border terrorist attacks from Pakistan against India as unacceptable,” Swarup said.

Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit said India is trying to divert the world’s attention from atrocities being committed by Indian forces in India-held Kashmir (IHK) by blaming the Uri attack on Pakistan.

If India is sincere in carrying out an investigation of the Uri attack then it should not run away from it. India should allow independent investigators to carry out an investigation into the attack, Basit said.

Last week, Jaishankar had expressed concern over the attack in a meeting with Basit. “It was reminded that Government of Pakistan had made a solemn commitment in January 2004 to not allow its soil or territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India,” an Indian MEA statement read.

The assault, in which four commando-style gunmen burst into the brigade headquarters in Uri at 5:30 am (midnight GMT) on September 18, was among the deadliest in held Kashmir and has sharply ratcheted up tension between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The two neighbours have been at odds since July 8 when a populist Kashmiri rebel leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani was killed by Indian forces.

At least 100 demonstrators have so far been killed due to the occupied military’s indiscriminate use of force against Kashmiri masses.