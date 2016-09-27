World Tourism Day celebrated today promoting universal accessibility

The United Nations’ (UN) World Tourism Day would be observed on Sep 27 to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

The day recognises the importance of tourists and the tourism industry across the globe.

The theme of 2016 is “Tourism for All – promoting universal accessibility”.

Despite all the challenges being faced by Pakistan, the whole nation is determined to present the country s positive side by welcoming tourists from all over the world. This stance is vindicated by the increasing number of tourists who still consider Pakistan and its bewildering beauty as a feast for their eyes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, organised a motorbike rally from Murree to Nathiagali. Bikers delivered the message of this day to the tourists by emphasising on cleanliness and to not scar the region’s beauty with trash and dreck.

Lahore Bike Club also conducted a bike rally in this regard which terminated upon reaching Islamabad and aimed to promote a similar message.

The UNWTO Secretary-General annually sends out a message to the general public to mark the occasion. Many tourism enterprises and organisations, as well as government agencies with a special interest in tourism, celebrate the event with various special events and festivities.

