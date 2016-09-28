EasypayOnline Shopping Galaon Daraz.pk gets 5x hotter today

Easypay and Daraz.pk’s ongoing sale event, the Easypay Online Shopping Gala has gotten 5x hotter, becoming the craziest sale on the internet. Daraz.pk is the leading and only one-stop shopping destination with the biggest variety of products under one roof. It is the most trusted online shopping website with the most experiencein online retail and with Easypay as a payment partner, the dynamic duo always succeeds in offering the best customer experience. Trusting online payments and online shopping isn’t easy and it takes time to build the kind of trust Daraz and Easypay have established.

Customers can now avail up to 82% discount on all categories, in addition to a 10% flat discount on all products purchased usingEasypay payment options at www.daraz.pk/easypay-online-shopping-gala/ and now the sale is only getting better.

The e-commerce giants have saved the best for today, offering up to 82% discount on Samsung, Sony, Huawei, Nikon, Dawlance, West Point, Gul Ahmed, AlKaram Studio and many more.

Additionally, all orders made through Easypay during the shopping festival are getting a FREE Black Friday shopping voucher which they can use on Black Friday 2016 and avail even bigger discounts during the biggest shopping event of the year. These Black Friday vouchers can also be purchased during the sale event via Easypay and so far have been flying off the virtual shelf.

This event is just a small warm-up for Black Friday 2016, which will be one ground0breaking partnership between Daraz and Easypay. The vouchers are a pre-gift being offered to the loyal customers.

Daraz has also launched the Telenor Infinity Series, the most affordable 4G handsets in Pakistan. Besides a special price during the sale, customers will also enjoy Rs 300 Balance, 1500MB internet and 1500MB pocket TV for 3 months (dial *345*003# to activate). First 100 customers to get a free 16GB memory card.

Daraz is running a Sab Say Aala deal contest – to enter the competition, customers need to post a screenshot of their favourite deal on their social media pages with hashtag #SabSayAala, one lucky winner will win their favourite deal.

