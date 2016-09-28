VVS Laxman to deliver Dilip Sardesai lecture to-day

MUMBAI: Former India batsman VVS Laxman is to deliver Dilip Sardesai Memorial lecture on Thursday.

The 42-year old top order batsman has been invited to deliver his memories of Sardesai and current affairs of the game at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) by the family of former Sardesai, who passed away nine years ago.

This is the eighth successive year the family is inviting the well-known cricketers every year to express their views and discuss the hot topics of the game.

Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, Saurav Ganguly, Kapil Dev Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have in the past deliver such lectures.

Australia’s former fast bowler Jeff Thomson was a special invitee last year when Kumble was a speaker. Thomson was in Mumbai as a trainee to the aspiring fast bowlers in the city.

Dilip Sardesai, at the age of 66, died in Mumbai in July 2007.

Sardesai was born in Goa, which was under the Portuguese colonial rule then. So far he has been the only Goan to have played the game for India, a sort of local icon. He also had to learn Portuguese as a compulsory language at the primary level school.

When Goa was liberated, he was given the choice of opting for a Portuguese citizenship, but he didn’t go for it, accoring to his wife, Nandini Sardesai. Had he accepted the dual citizenship, it would have been today’s Euro status.

Sardesai was popularly known as ‘Sardee-man’. During his very successful 1970–71 tour of West Indies (he scored above 600 Test runs) (along with Sunil Gavaskar), Sardesai was asked at the Mumbai airport whether he had anything to declare. ‘I have come here with runs’, he replied, ‘and I’ll go back with more’.

